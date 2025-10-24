 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20532577 Edited 24 October 2025 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-fixed book pages not rendering properly on ultra-wide monitors

-fixed walls and floors not unlocking after meeting required shop level

-fixed invasion waves are not clearing correctly

-fixed staff salaries not paid properly

Changed files in this update

