🎃 Distressed — Update 0.6: Haunted Harvest

Hey everyone!

We’re thrilled to bring you our biggest seasonal update yet — Haunted Harvest is here!

Step into the Halloween season with brand new features, spooky content, and improvements across the board.

👻 Limited-Time Event: Haunted Harvest

The Haunted Harvest event has arrived!

In this Halloween-exclusive mode:

Play as the Scarecrow, hunting down survivors before sunrise.

Or team up to burn the scarecrows before they claim everyone.

Earn a new event achievement when you complete the challenge!

🕒 This event will run well into November — so there’s plenty of time to join the haunt!

🏚️ New Map: “The Church”

We’ve temporarily removed the Motel and introduced a brand-new map: The Church

Explore eerie hallways and hidden sanctuaries.

Discover new interactables exclusive to ghost gameplay.

Find fingerprints on windows, picture frames, and other surfaces — a whole new layer of investigation!

⚙️ General Update Notes

Fixed: Crashes that occurred during map travel.

Added: AMD FidelityFX — enjoy sharper visuals and better performance.

Updated: Several audio systems for richer, more immersive sound.

Ongoing: We’re in the process of rebuilding and optimizing all maps for better stability and visuals.

🧩 Coming Soon

We’re currently developing a brand-new game mode inspired by this event.

It’s in progress right now — and we’ll share more details soon!

Our small team of three developers is hard at work improving the game every day.

This was our first game, and we’ve learned a lot along the way — thank you for sticking with us through every patch, crash, and scare!

💬 From the Team

“We truly appreciate every single one of you who’s supported Distressed.

Your feedback keeps us motivated to keep improving and expanding the world we’ve created.

The Haunted Harvest event will continue through November — we can’t wait to hear your stories!”

Stay spooky, stay brave, and thank you for being part of the haunting.

💀

— The Distressed Dev Team