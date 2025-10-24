 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20532517 Edited 24 October 2025 – 17:13:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey all!

I am excited to announce the Release of the finished "Chapter 5" wich can now be accessed in the stage selection in the main menu as well.
I've been working hard on making this final (for now) Level as cool as possible.
I did some different things this time in terms of music and level design and I think it turned out great.
I hope you like the new additions and stay tuned for more Updates!



