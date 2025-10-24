Hi, everyone. Welcome to another developer's diary.This week's main focus is the quest "Shadow of the Wolves."Among the three leaders of Dolovian, Duin is always the most shady one. During this week's new story, you will be able to venture into his lair, which is underneath a totally unsuspecting house in the mountains, while it is actually an underground lab.The location has an entirely new tileset you can also use in your pocket dimension, and new background music.I will leave you to explore the details of this location and its stories.But, anyway, you can see he is not a mere warlord of a primitive tribe.In this secret world, everyone wears a mask. Some are just more obvious than others.There is also another reason why I am pushing this storyline. It is because the main story continues here as well. Jirsu Island is a dangerous place. Even the Aten Cultists cannot expect to reach their goal without suffering some losses. In this part, Duin's werewolves didn't just attack your group, but they also had some very "friendly" interactions with those cultists you are looking for.Things quickly become quite dark.Now, talking about something dark. This game is about a modern-day, grimdark supernatural world beneath the sugarcoating of the "normal." Thus, it's also a good time to change the main menu's background music to a better song that better reflects this.The song will also play during two of the game's bad endings. Or maybe they are not so bad after all. There is a certain beauty in the end of the world.“Everyone, deep in their hearts, is waiting for the end of the world to come.” --- Haruki MurakamiSuch is the feeling I want to put into this song.Meanwhile, to start the next part of the story, another new character has just appeared.Yes, the Illuminati agents are everywhere. Feel free to use his appearance on your main character or customized teammates.Other than those connected to the storylines. We also have some other relatively unrelated content.Continuing from last week's Mages Guild content, Hououin now officially has a relationship value with you.He can also train your proficiency in the fire element.Continuing from last week's Persimmon updates, we also have a new recipe that allows you to create some Dried Persimmon Cakes.Continuing from last week's other Dolovian content, the entire Dolovian territory now has its own teleportation game mechanics. You can unlock their teleport circles to travel among their locations quickly. The Beasthrys Temple Priestess can now heal you. Your relationship with the Dolovian people affects the cost of healing.That's for this week. My father is having some health problems again this week. On Wednesday night, I rushed him to the hospital and stayed there till 10 am the next morning. But everything is still under control. The game's update was not disrupted. However, he will likely need to remove a problematic organ. And I will need to be there if he takes this surgery. The exact time is currently unknown. Good or bad, it's a memory to be remembered.(It was a lot of IV bags at 3 am.)But it's unlikely to be next week. Next week is Halloween. We will undoubtedly have a bit more pumpkin.The full update log of this week:20251018English##########Content################[Cooking]New Recipe: Dried Persimmon Cake[Wiki]Updated the cooking page.[Jiru Island]New Location: The House in the Mountains (Only the external area for now. And, it's currently WIP.)[The House in the Mountains]Added plants and fauna.简体中文##########Content################【料理】新食谱：柿饼【维基】更新了料理页面。【吉鲁岛】新地点：山中小屋 （只有室外地点。目前还在施工。）【山中小屋】加入了动植物。20251019English##########Content################[The Mages Guild]After you have met Hououin for the first time. He now appears in your relationship menu.[The Mages Guild]Added dialogs for Hououin.[The Mages Guild]Hououin can now train your fire element proficiency. It will increase your relationship with him.[Jiru Island]New Location: The House in the Mountains (The internal area.)[Jiru Island]The external area of The House in the Mountains is no longer marked as WIP.[Butterfly]The external area of the House in the Mountains is now considered a Jiru generic outdoor area. Thus, you can teleport from there.[The Dolovian Camp]Added a Beasthrys statue near the mountain entrance.[The Dolovian Camp]New Game Mechanics: Dolovian Teleport Circles. The Dolovians have their own teleportation system. They use those instead of the Butterfly Wings, while you can use both.)简体中文##########Content################【法师公会】在你首次遇到凤凰院之后，他会出现在你的关系界面中。【法师公会】为凤凰院加入了对话内容。【法师公会】凤凰院现在可以训练你的火元素熟练度。这会提高你和他的关系度。【吉鲁岛】新地点：山中小屋 （室内的区域）【吉鲁岛】山中小屋的室外区域不再被标记为施工中。【蝴蝶之翼】山中小屋的室外区域现在被认为一个吉鲁岛的普通室外区域。所以蝴蝶之翼的传送规则在那里适用。【多洛维营地】在山路的入口附近加入了一个碧丝崔斯雕像。【多洛维营地】新机制：多洛维传送阵（基本上多洛维有他们自己的传送机制，他们不使用蝴蝶。不过你可以两种都用。）20251020English##########Content################[The House in the Mountains]Location complete. It's no longer WIP.[The House in the Mountains]If you get this location before progressing the Shadow of the Wolves quest, this location will have some hostile Werewolf Deathsquads who will attack you on sight.[Shadow of the Wolves]Story continues.[Wiki]Updated the Shadow of the Wolves page.[Tileset]New Tileset: Duin's Lab. (You can use it in your pocket dimension.)[Jiru Island]New Location: Duin's Underground Lab. (Early WIP)[BGM]New BGM: Duin's Lab (It's obviously used as the background music of Duin's Lab.)[Boombox]You can now listen to Duin's Lab in your boomboxes.[Duin's Underground Lab]Added a Beasthrys statue and a teleport circle near the entrance.[Duin's Underground Lab]Added butterfly support so that you can teleport out of this location.[Furniture]Added 2 werewolf statues.[Shopping]You can buy those new werewolf statues from the priestess of the Beasthrys Temple简体中文##########Content################【山中小屋】地点完成。不再是施工中的状态。【山中小屋】如果你在进行【群狼的暗影】剧情之前就进入这个区域。那么这里会有敌意的精锐狼人暗杀队会主动攻击你。【群狼的暗影】剧情继续。【维基】更新了【群狼的暗影】页面。【图块】新图块：杜因的实验室。（可以在你的口袋空间使用。）【吉鲁岛】新地点：杜因的地下实验室（早期施工阶段）【背景音乐】新背景音乐：杜因的实验室（显然，是杜因的实验室的背景音乐。）【音乐播放器】你现在可以在音乐播放器中听《杜因的实验室》【杜因的地下实验室】在门口附近的位置加入了一个一个碧丝崔斯雕像和一个传送阵。【杜因的地下实验室】加入了蝴蝶之翼支持，以便你能传送出去。【家具】加入了两种新的狼人雕像。【购物】你可以从碧丝崔斯神殿的女祭祀那里购买到这些新的狼人雕像。20251021English##########Content################[Tileset]The Duin's Lab tileset has been expanded.[Duin's Underground Lab]Another part of this location is now accessible.[Duin's Underground Lab]Added a hiding room. (The Torture Chamber)简体中文##########Content################【图块】杜因的实验室图块扩展。【杜因的地下实验室】该区域的更多部分开放。【杜因的地下实验室】加入了一个隐藏房间。（酷刑室）20251022English##########Content################[Duin's Underground Lab]Added some friendly Lab Technicians.[Duin's Underground Lab]Added some of Duin's Werewolf Deathsquads. They are not hostile at the moment.[Character Customization]Added 1 new playable male character variation.[Tileset]The Duin's Lab tileset has been expanded even more.[Duin's Underground Lab]The entire location is now accessible.简体中文##########Content################【杜因的地下实验室】加入了一些友善的实验室技术员。【杜因的地下实验室】加入了一些杜因的狼人暗杀队。目前它们还不具有敌意。【角色自定义】加入了一个新的可用男性造型。【图块】杜因的实验室图块继续扩展。【杜因的地下实验室】整个区域已经开放。20251023English##########Content################[Music]New Music: The Beautiful Beautiful End of the World[The Beautiful Beautiful End of the World]It now replaces the old main menu music.[Boombox] You can now listen to The Beautify Beautify End of the World on your boomboxes.[The Beautiful Beautiful End of the World]The song will also play when you reach a certain ending to be "saved" by a certain angel.[Beasthrys Temple]The priestess now provides healing service. Your relationship with the Dolovian affects the price. It can be free if the relationship is above 50.简体中文##########Content################【音乐】新音乐：世界美丽的终结【世界美丽的终结】它替换了以前的旧主菜单音乐。【音乐播放器】现在你可以在音乐播放器中听【世界美丽的终结】【世界美丽的终结】这首歌也会在你抵达某个被某天使【拯救】的结局时播放。【碧丝崔斯神殿】女祭司现在提供治疗服务。价格受你和多洛维关系度影响。如果超过50，则免费。20251024English##########Content################[The Beautiful Beautiful End of the World]The song now plays in the "World Ended in Your Sleep" ending.[The Beautiful Beautiful End of the World]In those endings where this song plays, the game-over screen will no longer interrupt it.[Shadow of the Wolves]Story continues.[Wiki]Updated the Shadow of the Wolves page.[Duin's Underground Lab]You can now knock on the locked door. Depending on your main story progress, you either get a rude response or no response at all.[The Anomalous Nation]Story continues. (Yes, the main story is moving forward. 【世界美丽的终结】这首歌现在会在【世界在你的睡梦中终结】的结局播放。【世界美丽的终结】在有这首歌播放的结局中，游戏结束的画面不会再影响这首歌的播放。【群狼的暗影】剧情继续。【维基】更新了【群狼的暗影】页面。【杜因的地下实验室】你现在可以敲那个上锁的房间的们。根据你的主线剧情进度，你可能得到一个粗鲁的回应或者没有任何回应。【异常国度】剧情继续。（对，主线剧情继续在这里推进了。如果艾丽西亚或哈罗德在队伍里，会有额外的剧情。）【维基】更新了【异常国度】页面。