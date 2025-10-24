 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Marvel Rivals The Outer Worlds 2 Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20532477 Edited 24 October 2025 – 20:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

EXTRACTION ALPHA

  • Added player revives. This is a very early system that’s still lacking a lot of polish and art, but you can now revive any players that are killed once.

  • Added new meshes for the Standard and Enhanced backpacks

  • Added a menu for equipping healing items in your backpack

  • Added a warning message for entering a raid without minimum gear requirements

  • Added hover animations for the Angels

  • Added an anti-camping alarm at extract points — we’ll replace the audio and tune the distance in future updates

  • Possible fix for spawning with only the lab extract

  • Fixed shields not preventing as much damage as intended

  • Added a check to make sure players don’t spawn near enemies

  • Reyn - Increased the number of spawn points and ensured all spawn points have some amount of cover

  • Reyn - Fixed out of bounds area near lab extract

  • Reyn - Visual improvements to the reactor area of Power Plant

GENERAL CHANGES

  • Earlier this week we pushed some fixes to the Killhouse and reset the top 50 scores on each leaderboard to ensure all scores are legitimate

  • Added a new ammo pouch mesh

  • Fixed tacticals not working as intended in all situations

  • Fixed observer input not having dead zones for controller thumbsticks

  • Fixed Killhouse and weapon dispenser showing the wrong skins on weapons

  • Fixed music not playing correctly in certain situations

  • Misc. fixes for voice chat

  • Misc. crash fixes

AEXLAB

Changed files in this update

64-bit VAIL Content Depot 801551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link