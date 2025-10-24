EXTRACTION ALPHA
Added player revives. This is a very early system that’s still lacking a lot of polish and art, but you can now revive any players that are killed once.
Added new meshes for the Standard and Enhanced backpacks
Added a menu for equipping healing items in your backpack
Added a warning message for entering a raid without minimum gear requirements
Added hover animations for the Angels
Added an anti-camping alarm at extract points — we’ll replace the audio and tune the distance in future updates
Possible fix for spawning with only the lab extract
Fixed shields not preventing as much damage as intended
Added a check to make sure players don’t spawn near enemies
Reyn - Increased the number of spawn points and ensured all spawn points have some amount of cover
Reyn - Fixed out of bounds area near lab extract
Reyn - Visual improvements to the reactor area of Power Plant
GENERAL CHANGES
Earlier this week we pushed some fixes to the Killhouse and reset the top 50 scores on each leaderboard to ensure all scores are legitimate
Added a new ammo pouch mesh
Fixed tacticals not working as intended in all situations
Fixed observer input not having dead zones for controller thumbsticks
Fixed Killhouse and weapon dispenser showing the wrong skins on weapons
Fixed music not playing correctly in certain situations
Misc. fixes for voice chat
Misc. crash fixes
