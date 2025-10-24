Added player revives. This is a very early system that’s still lacking a lot of polish and art, but you can now revive any players that are killed once.

Added new meshes for the Standard and Enhanced backpacks

Added a menu for equipping healing items in your backpack

Added a warning message for entering a raid without minimum gear requirements

Added hover animations for the Angels

Added an anti-camping alarm at extract points — we’ll replace the audio and tune the distance in future updates

Possible fix for spawning with only the lab extract

Fixed shields not preventing as much damage as intended

Added a check to make sure players don’t spawn near enemies

Reyn - Increased the number of spawn points and ensured all spawn points have some amount of cover

Reyn - Fixed out of bounds area near lab extract