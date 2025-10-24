Balance
Shrapnel Shooter 5 star:
shrapnel count 20->16
shrapnel damage 12->15
Lowered multiply on bounce chances across the board
2 Star 7.5% chance
3 Star 10% chance
4 star 15% chance
5 star 25% chance
Gameplay
Projectiles now have maximum physical size, but extra damage from increased size still applies like before.
slightly Improved projectile performance
Bug Fixes
Multiply on bounce chance calculations where the wrong way around causing low chances to spawn too many additional projectiles
Optimizations in 1.0.5 mistakenly made wall teleport not work
Wall teleport now works correctly with increased sizes, without triggering a bounce
