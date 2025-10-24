 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20532380 Edited 24 October 2025 – 17:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Balance

Shrapnel Shooter 5 star:

  • shrapnel count 20->16

  • shrapnel damage 12->15

Lowered multiply on bounce chances across the board

  • 2 Star 7.5% chance

  • 3 Star 10% chance

  • 4 star 15% chance

  • 5 star 25% chance

Gameplay

  • Projectiles now have maximum physical size, but extra damage from increased size still applies like before.

  • slightly Improved projectile performance

Bug Fixes

  • Multiply on bounce chance calculations where the wrong way around causing low chances to spawn too many additional projectiles

  • Optimizations in 1.0.5 mistakenly made wall teleport not work

  • Wall teleport now works correctly with increased sizes, without triggering a bounce


