Legends, it’s time to turn it up a gear. The 0.16 update brings major improvements to performance, realism, and gameplay — plus a new Halloween campaign you won’t want to miss.



Performance & Realism Upgrades

- Turbo & Supercharger System Rework: Forced induction now feels real — turbo sizing truly affects your power curve and response.

- Improved Traction Logic: Enhanced physics and refined TCS give you more grip and better launches.

- Smarter Shift Points: System-suggested shift timing is now more accurate and tuned for every setup.

- More Authentic Car Stats: Updated estimators make part previews and builds more true to life.



Gameplay Enhancements

- Better PvE Matchmaking: Face opponents that actually match your skill and build level.

- New In-Game Hints System: Helpful tips appear after races and on the world map to guide your progress.

- New Player Experience Revamp: Cleaner UI, smoother beginner car lot, and improved progression flow.

- Faster Loading Times and Better Shadows: Cars look sharper and load faster than ever.

- Halloween Campaign — Starts This Week



It’s getting dark in the garage.

- Earn exclusive Halloween-themed prizes, including limited wheels and wraps.

- Compete in special seasonal events with unique rewards and festive visuals.



UI, Chat, and Social Fixes