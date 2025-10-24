 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20532351 Edited 24 October 2025 – 23:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Legends, it’s time to turn it up a gear. The 0.16 update brings major improvements to performance, realism, and gameplay — plus a new Halloween campaign you won’t want to miss.

Performance & Realism Upgrades
- Turbo & Supercharger System Rework: Forced induction now feels real — turbo sizing truly affects your power curve and response.
- Improved Traction Logic: Enhanced physics and refined TCS give you more grip and better launches.
- Smarter Shift Points: System-suggested shift timing is now more accurate and tuned for every setup.
- More Authentic Car Stats: Updated estimators make part previews and builds more true to life.

Gameplay Enhancements
- Better PvE Matchmaking: Face opponents that actually match your skill and build level.
- New In-Game Hints System: Helpful tips appear after races and on the world map to guide your progress.
- New Player Experience Revamp: Cleaner UI, smoother beginner car lot, and improved progression flow.
- Faster Loading Times and Better Shadows: Cars look sharper and load faster than ever.
- Halloween Campaign — Starts This Week

It’s getting dark in the garage.
- Earn exclusive Halloween-themed prizes, including limited wheels and wraps.
- Compete in special seasonal events with unique rewards and festive visuals.

UI, Chat, and Social Fixes

