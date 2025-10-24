 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20532285 Edited 24 October 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi there Prospectors,

Welcome to another unstable update that offers some minor improvements and a set of bug fixes.

Thanks as always for the invaluable feedback and bug reporting and we hope you enjoy playing this update.

⚠️Please note: This update is on Steam beta branch ttw_unstable - Work-in-progress version and may be unstable in places.

In the run up to promoting the latest unstable update to the default version of TerraTech Worlds, we want to improve the quality of the build by finding and fixing as many bugs as possible and refining how the game is balanced.

To play the unstable:

  • Right click TerraTech Worlds in your Steam library, then select the "Properties" option from the drop down list.

  • Now select "Betas" and then select the "Beta Participation" drop down box.

  • Select the "ttw_unstable - work-in-progress version" from the drop down list.

  • Your game will now update, and you will be playing on the unstable branch.

To send us your feedback and join the community:

Remember to always back up your save games before switching to the unstable branch.

Improvements

  • Colour text for keywords has been added for some of the initial onboarding messages for non-English languages.

  • Added block nudge position controls in place of block rotation controls in the bottom ribbon.

Bug fixes

  • The following bugs should now be fixed in this update:

    • Some glyphs in onboarding text for non-English languages were showing incorrect markup text instead of the glyph.

    • AMP 'Sirocco' Laser and Front-Mounted AMP-F 'Sirocco' Laser incorrectly had PRD skin instead of COM skin

    • In Creative Mode, when a deployed Tech is occupied by a client and is then turned into an enemy, it did not respond client side.

    • In Creative Mode, a deployed Tech which is then set as an enemy did not have player damage enabled by default.

Until next time, Prospectors!

- The TerraTech Worlds Team

Changed depots in ttw_unstable branch

Depot 2313331
