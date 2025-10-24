Hi there Prospectors,
Welcome to another unstable update that offers some minor improvements and a set of bug fixes.
Thanks as always for the invaluable feedback and bug reporting and we hope you enjoy playing this update.
⚠️Please note: This update is on Steam beta branch ttw_unstable - Work-in-progress version and may be unstable in places.
In the run up to promoting the latest unstable update to the default version of TerraTech Worlds, we want to improve the quality of the build by finding and fixing as many bugs as possible and refining how the game is balanced.
To play the unstable:
To send us your feedback and join the community:
Remember to always back up your save games before switching to the unstable branch.
Improvements
Colour text for keywords has been added for some of the initial onboarding messages for non-English languages.
Added block nudge position controls in place of block rotation controls in the bottom ribbon.
Bug fixes
The following bugs should now be fixed in this update:
Some glyphs in onboarding text for non-English languages were showing incorrect markup text instead of the glyph.
AMP 'Sirocco' Laser and Front-Mounted AMP-F 'Sirocco' Laser incorrectly had PRD skin instead of COM skin
In Creative Mode, when a deployed Tech is occupied by a client and is then turned into an enemy, it did not respond client side.
In Creative Mode, a deployed Tech which is then set as an enemy did not have player damage enabled by default.
Until next time, Prospectors!
- The TerraTech Worlds Team
