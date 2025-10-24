 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20532265
Update notes via Steam Community

WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes / Improvements:

  • Added ship exterior world (the loreeeee)

  • Added "Delivery Boy" item, props won't break while having it equipped. Making it perfect for performing deliveries.

  • Inventory performance improvements

  • Added more interior templates to apartments map

  • Map generation improvements

  • Added phone delivery

Fixes:

  • Updated localization strings

  • Fixed localization being dutch by default

New map in progress 🫡

