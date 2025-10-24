WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.
THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.
Changes / Improvements:
Added ship exterior world (the loreeeee)
Added "Delivery Boy" item, props won't break while having it equipped. Making it perfect for performing deliveries.
Inventory performance improvements
Added more interior templates to apartments map
Map generation improvements
Added phone delivery
Fixes:
Updated localization strings
Fixed localization being dutch by default
New map in progress 🫡
Changed files in this update