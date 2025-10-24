WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes / Improvements:

Added ship exterior world (the loreeeee)

Added "Delivery Boy" item, props won't break while having it equipped. Making it perfect for performing deliveries.

Inventory performance improvements

Added more interior templates to apartments map

Map generation improvements

Added phone delivery

Fixes:

Updated localization strings

Fixed localization being dutch by default

New map in progress 🫡