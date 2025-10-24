 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20532243 Edited 24 October 2025 – 20:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A hotfix for FHM12, version 12.1.22, has just been released.

We've released this early hotfix to address a few critical issues, as well as a handful of things where quick, safe fixes were possible. We'll be doing a larger update next week to deal with things that will take a little longer to fix and test. Anything database-related, for example, will take us at least a couple of days to implement, so we need a little more lead time for that.

Your existing savegames will be compatible with the updated game, but some issues that are data-dependent may require a new game before you see them; also, see the note below regarding a crash during the 4-Nations Cup that may require some additional help if you're already getting the crash in your save.

Changes:

-fixed a crash when starting as custom game while controlling a team
-adjusted trading frequencies to lower the number of trades for draft picks
-Steam Workshop now enabled
-Steam achievements should now trigger properly
-training programs now work properly in historical and custom modes
-the game no longer thinks it's in troubleshooting mode and creates a trace file even when that mode is turned off
-fixed affiliation error in historical where Bridgeport would be Detroit's AHL affiliate instead of Grand Rapids after 2002
-fixed crash when attempting to view team history page via league-season history
-corrected error text on FHM11 import warning

