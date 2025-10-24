A hotfix for FHM12, version 12.1.22, has just been released.
We've released this early hotfix to address a few critical issues, as well as a handful of things where quick, safe fixes were possible. We'll be doing a larger update next week to deal with things that will take a little longer to fix and test. Anything database-related, for example, will take us at least a couple of days to implement, so we need a little more lead time for that.
Your existing savegames will be compatible with the updated game, but some issues that are data-dependent may require a new game before you see them; also, see the note below regarding a crash during the 4-Nations Cup that may require some additional help if you're already getting the crash in your save.
Changes:
-fixed a crash when starting as custom game while controlling a team
-adjusted trading frequencies to lower the number of trades for draft picks
-Steam Workshop now enabled
-Steam achievements should now trigger properly
-training programs now work properly in historical and custom modes
-the game no longer thinks it's in troubleshooting mode and creates a trace file even when that mode is turned off
-fixed affiliation error in historical where Bridgeport would be Detroit's AHL affiliate instead of Grand Rapids after 2002
-fixed crash when attempting to view team history page via league-season history
-corrected error text on FHM11 import warning
FHM 12 Hotfix 12.1.22 Released
A hotfix for FHM12, version 12.1.22, has just been released.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update