Happy Halloween everyone! Grab a handful of candy, a big mug of cider, and lock in to this year's Autumn Event!

Attention Staff: The current Dive Team has failed to respond. Stimulant flow from organism is at a 10,362 hour low.

Medical Team: Neural rejection detected, beta, cell 32. Condemned may awaken from emulation, Requesting enforcement team.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLaHfB0Vajs Escape Your Internment

Update Features

An All New Challenge Map. Unlocked so long as you have reached 250 meters in any mode! Also comes with it's own hardmode leaderboard and variation.

New Mechanic: Stealth! You can now crouch to lower your visibility from many hostile creatures. Very important in the Parasite area due to [REDACTED]

New Item: Hand Scanner! First found in the Parasite map, this item shows you the location of items and creatures nearby. Once the map is beaten, the scanner will show up in hidden areas of the main campaign!

New Weapon: The Wrench! Works like a hammer, but is a wrench! Once Parasite is completed, it can be found in the Campaign.

New Mode Specific Items: Fuel Cells, Inoculator.

New Denizen: The Phage . Part of the Organism's immune system. Don't get spotted, stay hidden. If you get infected, find an inoculation.

New Denizen: The Screecher. Alerts nearby Phages to your location.

The Parasite Event will last until November 7th, but after it concludes the mode will remain available in it's own tab on the main menu!

White Knuckle Beta 0.51

Fixes for the main game!