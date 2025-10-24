 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20532236 Edited 24 October 2025 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

I hope you all enjoyed the demo during Steam Next Fest, and the moment is here: the full game is available now!

The full game features a ton of extra things:

  • Cup mode, where you try to win 3 times in a row to become the new champion!

  • 6 new unlockable characters

  • 5 new unlockable stages

  • 1v1 mode

  • And more!

Hope you will all enjoy the game, preferably with your friends!

Side-note: an early release version of the game on Windows had an issue with Steam Achievements not unlocking right away. This is fixed in an update!

Thanks for playing, and let me know what you think!

-Ruben

Sokpop Collective

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3880701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link