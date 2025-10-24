Hey everyone!

I hope you all enjoyed the demo during Steam Next Fest, and the moment is here: the full game is available now!

The full game features a ton of extra things:

Cup mode, where you try to win 3 times in a row to become the new champion!

6 new unlockable characters

5 new unlockable stages

1v1 mode

And more!

Hope you will all enjoy the game, preferably with your friends!

Side-note: an early release version of the game on Windows had an issue with Steam Achievements not unlocking right away. This is fixed in an update!

Thanks for playing, and let me know what you think!

-Ruben

Sokpop Collective