Character Regeneration Ability: Reduced the effectiveness of character regeneration.



Boss and Elite Enemies: Increased the health of Boss and Elite enemies.



Enemies in Map 2 and 3: Increased the movement speed of enemies found in the second and third maps.



Thank you all for your support during the launch! I hope you are enjoying the game.Based on the feedback I've received, I've implemented some balance adjustments to improve the overall experience:I believe these changes will make the game more challenging and enjoyable.Stay tuned for future updates!