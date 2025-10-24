Based on the feedback I've received, I've implemented some balance adjustments to improve the overall experience:
Balance Changes
- Character Regeneration Ability: Reduced the effectiveness of character regeneration.
- Boss and Elite Enemies: Increased the health of Boss and Elite enemies.
- Enemies in Map 2 and 3: Increased the movement speed of enemies found in the second and third maps.
I believe these changes will make the game more challenging and enjoyable.
Stay tuned for future updates!
Changed files in this update