24 October 2025 Build 20532204
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you all for your support during the launch! I hope you are enjoying the game.

Based on the feedback I've received, I've implemented some balance adjustments to improve the overall experience:

Balance Changes

  • Character Regeneration Ability: Reduced the effectiveness of character regeneration.
  • Boss and Elite Enemies: Increased the health of Boss and Elite enemies.
  • Enemies in Map 2 and 3: Increased the movement speed of enemies found in the second and third maps.


I believe these changes will make the game more challenging and enjoyable.

Stay tuned for future updates!

Changed files in this update

