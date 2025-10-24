Three fixes I figured I would go ahead and get out quickly.

Details Hotfix 22 Changelog Bugfixes Enthusiasm In The Wrong Direction: Fixed an issue where Enthusiastic Cultivation was granting Computing Host upgrades rather than Cultivator upgrades. This fix is not retroactive in existing saves for upgrades already wrongly applied, but any new upgrades will apply correctly. I also verified that none of the other VR upgrades were wrong.

Fixed an issue with the prior build where some excess stats were being logged on adjusting game settings. Sleep Mode Awakening Improvements: The game no longer allows for "delta times" for a frame more than 1000 milliseconds. This would normally be indicative of something like the OS having been put into sleep mode and then resuming. Depending on the OS. The overall time that was taken could be reported as a giant delta on return, on the order of hours, which could lead to the logged amount of time in a given timeline counting up a bunch under these specific circumstances. It didn't affect anything else.



Full notes here.





