KNOWN ISSUES
- [Crash] The game may crash if the player kills themselves with any shotgun.
- [Graphics] The game now runs on DX11 by default. You may experience stutters during the first sessions and the game may be more CPU bound on powerful GPUs. If you have major issues, you can switch back to DX12 using the launch option "--dx12".
MAJOR CHANGES
- [Settings] The game now checks your headset and controllers when starting. If your hardware isn’t supported, a warning message will alert you.
- [Weapons] Added new long-awaited weapons: Mosin-Nagant and Benelli M2.
- [Weapons] Added new modular weapon parts: folding stocks, grips, buttstocks, rails, and more.
- [Weapons] Shotgun pellet spread tweaked: short barrels now shoot wider, long barrels shoot tighter.
- [Weapons] The info window for weapons in the Supply Depot now shows accurate stats that include all attached parts.
- [Weapons] Supply Depot previews now highlight all parts currently attached to each weapon.
- [Weapons] The Armory now includes a poster with a modular weapon tutorial to help you get started with customization.
- [Weapons] Added helpful on-screen hints when you try to fire your weapon in the wrong state, like when the safety is on, the mag is missing, or the chamber is empty.
- [Weapons] Attachment effects are now shown with clear icons, making it easier to see how each of them affects your weapon at a glance.
- [Gear] Added a new mission item, the Distortion Sensor, and new missions built around it.
- [Gear] The head flashlight can now be attached to any helmet, in addition to the side slots.
- [Radius Locations] Added a new underground point of interest to the Peninsula.
- [Radius Locations] All locations have been reworked and optimized for improved performance.
- [Radius Locations] Weapon crates now emit audio cues, making it easier to track down valuable items.
- [Enemies] Mimic reaction to flashlights and laser sights has been reworked.
- [Enemies] Day/night cycles are now synchronized across all locations, ensuring that both player and enemy visibility changes consistently depending on the time of day.
- [Enemies] Improved Creep attack behavior so they attack more reliably.
- [Missions] Mission balance and structure reworked: increased rewards, reduced enemy counts, and refreshed objectives on the Peninsula and Pechorsk Outskirts. Plus, a new high-tier mission has been introduced.
- [Missions] All missions for collecting Altered Items and Artifacts have been removed. Rewards for other missions have been updated.
- [UI] The loading screen now shows a progress bar and useful tips.
MAIN FIXES
- [Crash] Fixed possible crashes when launching the game.
- [Performance] A fully loaded backpack no longer causes FPS drops when visible on screen.
- [Weapons] Fixed an issue where main and alternative grip poses weren’t working when a stock was attached.
- [Weapons] Fixed a bug with the G36 where the secondary grip pose would not deactivate when attaching a handguard.
- [Weapons] Reworked IZh-27 cartridge belts. The number of rows and cartridge slots has been updated for better usability.
- [Radius Locations] Ash textures have been updated to display correctly under all lighting conditions.
- [Radius Locations] Fixed item spawn issues that caused objects to appear in unintended locations.
- [Radius Locations] Fixed endless falling out of bounds. You will now be teleported back to your last safe spot.
- [Radius Locations] Fixed an issue where items could sometimes get stuck between the landscape and the floor.
- [Co-op] Fixed an issue where the “Lost Items” status would appear on the Command Room Terminal and the client’s Tablet during the Top Priority: Proficiency Test mission, even if the host had the mission item in their inventory.
- [Audio] Fixed an issue where underwater sound effects would continue playing after the player died underwater.
BETA 3 FIXES
- [Weapons] Fixed a bug where the 7.62x51 ammo box could change color during its opening animation.
- [Weapons] Fixed an issue where your hand could stay stuck to the PP-19 Bizon magazine grip point after removing the mag.
- [Weapons] Fixed a bug where the PP-19 Bizon magazine couldn’t be picked up again after being detached.
- [Weapons] Silencers for the SR-25 now require the correct access level on all shop shelves.
- [Weapons] Fixed an issue where the SVD could show negative loudness values when using muzzle brakes or silencers.
- [Weapons] The laser sight dot no longer flickers when you’re moving.
- [Weapons] Restored mag insert and removal sounds for the PP-91 Kedr.
- [Weapon] Fixed a bug where a locked slide or bolt would reset after saving and loading the game.
- [Weapons] Fixed an issue where the firing mode or safety switch would appear to reset until you picked up the weapon.
- [Gear] Fixed a bug where opened Sprats stored in a holster could break after saving and loading.
- [Gear] Fixed an issue where item parts such as weapon bolts or mag followers were not properly animated until you picked up the item.
- [Radius Locations] Fixed various visual bugs across locations, including missing objects, items placed incorrectly or floating in the air, and flickering elements.
- [Radius Locations] Fog no longer blocks player vision too early at the southeast Entry Point at the Forest.
- [Radius Locations] Items left inside shelters will no longer be removed by the Tide.
- [Radius Locations] Fixed a bug where fog could appear inside buildings.
- [Radius Locations] Players must now use the portal to enter the recreation base.
- [Enemies] Enemies now correctly choose between low and high cover when taking and holding positions, making their behavior around cover more consistent.
- [Co-op] Fixed a crash that could happen for the host if a client loaded ammo into an IZh-27 shotgun.
- [UI] Fixed a bug where the PP-91 Kedr pistol grip was incorrectly labeled as a buttstock.
Changed depots in active-beta branch