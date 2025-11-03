 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20532097 Edited 4 November 2025 – 08:13:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your support during the demo period!
We’re thrilled to announce that the full version of Slap ’em UP! is now available on Steam.

During the demo event, we received a lot of valuable feedback and encouragement from players.
Your comments and play sessions helped us refine and polish the game into the fun, chaotic experience we always wanted to create.

The demo version has now been closed, and progress made during it will not carry over.
We sincerely thank everyone who played, shared impressions, and supported us throughout development.

This release marks a new beginning. Gather your friends, jump in, and slap your way to victory! 💥

