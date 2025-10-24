Patch v00.02.002 is live!



This update brings new products to your hypermarket along with important quality-of-life improvements.

🛒 New Content

• Added 27 new products, including 5 new licenses (Total: 327 products now!)

🖥️ UI & Display Improvements

• Fixed several resolution issues, especially for 21:9 and even 32:9 ultrawide monitors

• Halloween products are now sorted by their level requirement (no longer pushed to the bottom of the list)

• Secondary Category panel text enlarged for improved readability

🎮 Gamepad Improvements

• Fixed an issue where certain main categories were unselectable when using a gamepad

Enjoy the update and let us know your feedback!

Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!

https://discord.gg/yagvmMCnR7