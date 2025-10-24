 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20532088 Edited 24 October 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch v00.02.002 is live!


This update brings new products to your hypermarket along with important quality-of-life improvements.

🛒 New Content
• Added 27 new products, including 5 new licenses (Total: 327 products now!)

🖥️ UI & Display Improvements
• Fixed several resolution issues, especially for 21:9 and even 32:9 ultrawide monitors
• Halloween products are now sorted by their level requirement (no longer pushed to the bottom of the list)
• Secondary Category panel text enlarged for improved readability

🎮 Gamepad Improvements
• Fixed an issue where certain main categories were unselectable when using a gamepad

Enjoy the update and let us know your feedback!

Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!

https://discord.gg/yagvmMCnR7

Changed files in this update

Depot 3614461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link