Patch v00.02.002 is live!
This update brings new products to your hypermarket along with important quality-of-life improvements.
🛒 New Content
• Added 27 new products, including 5 new licenses (Total: 327 products now!)
🖥️ UI & Display Improvements
• Fixed several resolution issues, especially for 21:9 and even 32:9 ultrawide monitors
• Halloween products are now sorted by their level requirement (no longer pushed to the bottom of the list)
• Secondary Category panel text enlarged for improved readability
🎮 Gamepad Improvements
• Fixed an issue where certain main categories were unselectable when using a gamepad
Enjoy the update and let us know your feedback!
Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!
