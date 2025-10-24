 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20531906 Edited 24 October 2025 – 16:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Raiders!

The Tricky Treats event is back from last year, if you didn't have the chance to play it last year, now is the time! There was a little issue with it not being activatable due to the introduction of daily bounties, so this small update aims to address that. Enjoy!

Changelog

Update size: 20.3 MB

  • Fixed the Tricky Treats event not activating properly.

  • Fixed crash when picking up candy in an online game.

Mod users; Please check for broken mods!

If your game is not launching and you may have outdated or incompatible mods installed, please be sure to completely uninstall mods if you are having immediate issues!

In your RAID World War II directory remove IPHLPAPI.dll or WSOCK32.dll files by hand, as verifying game cache will not remove these files.

Changed files in this update

