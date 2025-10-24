Hello Bankers!

The bank is now fully in the Halloween spirit! With this thematic update, the atmosphere has been transformed with pumpkins, spider webs, and spooky decorations. 😅

🕸️ What’s New in This Update

Added Halloween-themed decorations. 🎃

The bank interior and surroundings have been redesigned to fit the Halloween vibe.

Adjusted lighting and visual effects to enhance the spooky mood.

This update is a visual theme change only and does not affect gameplay balance.

💼 More Surprises Coming Soon

New content, improved systems, and a deeper experience are on the way.

Halloween is just the beginning more exciting surprises are coming soon! 🎃

💬 We Value Your Feedback

We carefully review all your feedback and bug reports.

Every comment you share while playing helps shape future updates.

Your feedback is very valuable to us. Please share any issues you encounter.

Thank you for your support! Banker Simulator keeps getting better every day.

Happy Halloween to everyone! 🎃



Don’t forget to check out our other games! 🎮