24 October 2025 Build 20531904 Edited 24 October 2025 – 16:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Bankers!

The bank is now fully in the Halloween spirit! With this thematic update, the atmosphere has been transformed with pumpkins, spider webs, and spooky decorations. 😅

🕸️ What’s New in This Update

  • Added Halloween-themed decorations. 🎃

  • The bank interior and surroundings have been redesigned to fit the Halloween vibe.

  • Adjusted lighting and visual effects to enhance the spooky mood.

  • This update is a visual theme change only and does not affect gameplay balance.

💼 More Surprises Coming Soon

New content, improved systems, and a deeper experience are on the way.

Halloween is just the beginning more exciting surprises are coming soon! 🎃

💬 We Value Your Feedback

We carefully review all your feedback and bug reports.

Every comment you share while playing helps shape future updates.

📌 Roadmap and Upcoming Fixes

Your feedback is very valuable to us. Please share any issues you encounter.

Thank you for your support! Banker Simulator keeps getting better every day.

Happy Halloween to everyone! 🎃

🔗 Join Our Discord Channel!


Don’t forget to check out our other games! 🎮

