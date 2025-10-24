 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Fellowship Escape From Duckov The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20531883 Edited 25 October 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This hotfix includes some small crew mode improvements before we head out for the weekend. We hope you're all enjoying the new mode!

Hotfix 1.4.1.3 Notes

  • Team of One players should no longer auto-ready-up as soon as they select their final character, and similarly will no longer auto-ready when returning to the Character Select Screen from gameplay.

  • Character-specific hud elements should no longer stack on top of each other over the course of a crew session, it will properly only show the active character's specific ui.

  • Made improvements to some logic adjustments around how crew ordering is maintained and reset when moving back to the CSS. This should fix the out-of-order crews bug that happened occasionally after game 1 (and could lead to bad game states / hangs).

Changed files in this update

Depot 2217001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link