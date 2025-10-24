This hotfix includes some small crew mode improvements before we head out for the weekend. We hope you're all enjoying the new mode!

Team of One players should no longer auto-ready-up as soon as they select their final character, and similarly will no longer auto-ready when returning to the Character Select Screen from gameplay.

Character-specific hud elements should no longer stack on top of each other over the course of a crew session, it will properly only show the active character's specific ui.