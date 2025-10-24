🎃 PATCH NOTE | HALLOWEEN UPDATE! 🎃

Date: October 24, 2025

Hey Wrappers!

The leaves are falling, the Paks are crawling, and things just got spooky in the arena. This patch marks our big Halloween drop packed with creepy-cute costumes, chaotic new mini-games, and a whole lot of candy energy. Let’s unwrap what’s new:

🧟‍♂️ NEW MINIGAMES

🧠 Zombie Plague

One player starts infected… your goal? Infect everyone else before the timer runs out. If you stay healthy until the end, you score big. But if you do get zombified, don’t worry infecting others still racks up points!

💣 Bomber

Two teams, a lot of bombs. Catch, toss, or duck just don’t let them blow up on your side. Bonus points if your bomb knocks out a rival! Explosive fun guaranteed.

🎭 HALLOWEEN COSMETICS

We’re bringing the spirit of the season with 4 new costumes:

Ghost Pak | classic sheet, major drip

Pumpkin Pak | round, proud, and vine-approved

Angel Pak | for the wholesome wrappers out there

Devil Pak | horns included

🕸️ HALLOWEEN MAP

There’s a new arena in town. It’s dark, it’s spooky, and it’s dripping with mystery. The Halloween Map is now live and playable across several mini-games. Step in… if you dare.