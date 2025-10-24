Hey Everyone, today the team has deployed an update to the Public Test Servers. As always, thank you so much for your feedback.

Burning Springs

General

Killing Deathclaw handlers now counts towards “Kill Rust Raiders” challenge.

Main Questline now starts when player reaches level 30 instead of 25.

Fixed an issue where Windy’s vendor table was rotated incorrectly.

Multiple fixes for audio, including addition of arena fight audio to Rust Kingdom interior and event music for Sinkhole Solutions.

Multiple fixes for clipping environmental assets across the region.

Gearin’ Up

Fixed an issue where the event would not shut down if players failed the event during the “Kill Deathclaw Matriarch” stage.

Fixed an issue where the Tamed Deathclaw wouldn’t leave their cage during the event.

With today's update we're reopening "Gearin' Up" for testing. Please let us know if you run into any issues with this event!

Bounty Hunting

Adjusted damage values of Head Hunts based on player feedback.

Devil of Defiance now yields intended weapon during Head Hunt.

Fixed an issue with boss health bars remaining on screen after Head Hunts finished.

Fixed an issue where the compass marker wasn’t pointing correctly while on a Grunt Hunt and inside of Highway Town.

C.A.M.P. Pet - Rad Hog