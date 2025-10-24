 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Marvel Rivals The Outer Worlds 2 Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20531812 Edited 24 October 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone, today the team has deployed an update to the Public Test Servers. As always, thank you so much for your feedback.

Burning Springs

General

  • Killing Deathclaw handlers now counts towards “Kill Rust Raiders” challenge.

  • Main Questline now starts when player reaches level 30 instead of 25.

  • Fixed an issue where Windy’s vendor table was rotated incorrectly.

  • Multiple fixes for audio, including addition of arena fight audio to Rust Kingdom interior and event music for Sinkhole Solutions.

  • Multiple fixes for clipping environmental assets across the region.

Gearin’ Up

  • Fixed an issue where the event would not shut down if players failed the event during the “Kill Deathclaw Matriarch” stage.

  • Fixed an issue where the Tamed Deathclaw wouldn’t leave their cage during the event.

With today's update we're reopening "Gearin' Up" for testing. Please let us know if you run into any issues with this event!

Bounty Hunting

  • Adjusted damage values of Head Hunts based on player feedback.

  • Devil of Defiance now yields intended weapon during Head Hunt.

  • Fixed an issue with boss health bars remaining on screen after Head Hunts finished.

  • Fixed an issue where the compass marker wasn’t pointing correctly while on a Grunt Hunt and inside of Highway Town.

C.A.M.P. Pet - Rad Hog

  • Fixed an issue where the Rad Hog would get very bouncy while walking on foundations.

  • Fixed an issue where the Rad Hog’s hair would disappear when it interacted with furniture.

  • Removed the Rad Hog’s ability to walk without making sounds.

  • Fixed an issue where the Rad Hog’s idle head shake would trigger consecutively.

Changed files in this update

Client_Exes Depot 1836201
  • Loading history…
Client_Archives Depot 1836202
  • Loading history…
Client_Corefiles Depot 1836203
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link