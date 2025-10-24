 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20531668 Edited 24 October 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!
The highly anticipated update for the game is now live!

Changes:

  • Added Easy Mode

  • Implemented Achievements across various game modes

Enjoy!
~ Binah Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 3067682
  • Loading history…
