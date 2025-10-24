 Skip to content
24 October 2025
🎃 Spookfest calls for an update! 🎃

As usual, we like to celebrate festivities with new costumes for you to search and collect, and the latest batch of NPCs (DLC#3) just lacked what they needed to enjoy their first spooky season!

I've also been keeping on top of bugs, but some needed a new build to get fixed, and we've got more animations and events for you, too!

Meanwhile, we're working on a bigger update, which will include most dungeons in the game getting a "Lewd" version, with new encounters, loot, and enemies, if the Kingdom's Lewdness gets high enough!

Size: 950 MBs

Additions and changes:

  • Added Spookfest costumes for all 10 DLC#3 characters!

  • Plant Princess NSFW animation #4 added!

  • Rabbit Princess NSFW animation #5 (pregnant) added!

  • Mole Princess NSFW animation #1 added!

  • Mole Princess NSFW event added!

  • Reworked the event that manages the animation's speed during battle-fucks

Fixes:

  • Fixed double inputs being registered while using gamepads freezing the game

  • Fixed crashes when using the "Standard Weight" Cheat

  • Fixed Toy Princess not reacting to the "Form Reset" Cheat

  • Fixed Frog Girl Bath Water being gifted every time you access the Toy Princess gift menu

  • Fixed Mermaid Princess' costumes "Sea Berserk" and "The Ballast" being shown one instead of the other

  • Fixed Sata and Chi/m/p interactions during Mouse Route being a bit buggy if you've never met Sata before

  • Fixed extreme range/weapon size increase breaking the weapons' hitbox

  • Fixed Insurgent Knight being unable to enter the Queen's Castle (locking him out of some Routes). It's now prevented by wearing the Greenkin Mask

  • Fixed progression with mermaids halting if you play their first event around midnight

  • Fixed extreme weapon range increases breaking the hitboxes

  • Fixed possible scene freeze during Rin dialogues in Mouse Route

  • Fixed Toy Troops appearing around the Kingdom Below map when they're not supposed to

  • Fixed Plant NPCs possibly getting stuck between the Knight and Hippo Princess during her scene

  • Fixed some unreachable NPCs in Clocktown

  • Fixed interacting with Wuching in Faun's Tavern promoting base Merch Knight to ++

  • Fixed Shadow Princess not gifting Glass Turtle to get out of her Reign at certain steps

Also, as a reminder, since I understand not everyone can keep up with every update we publish:

You can now (it's been a thing since June) unlock Cheats by using a new ingame currency!

I hope this is useful to some of you! Cheers

