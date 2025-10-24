Dear Stonkers

For those who celebrate, a warm and cozy Hallowen skin treat is waiting for you in the spray can. Spoiler: it works on both Survivor and Tycoon modes.

Some other updates based on your feedback this week:

Max Retro Budget now goes down whenever customers place a retro in their shopping bag, improving readability of why the fluctuation is happening.

The world is still increasing the retro budgets in mysterious ways but we can affect it by applying consumables that increase it by $1K or $3K, gifting them to the customers to they spend on retros in our store

Updated the "Poked" cover art. I believe I typed it wrong here, but just look at the cover and you'll know what I mean. Those accents!

updated the previously all mysterious poster #4 on the wall of the store room

Fixed the new license indicator not disappearing after purchasing the license from the truck

Enjoy the hustle, and keep the doors of the last video game store in town open!

Your GameStonk Simulator: Gone Rogue team