This update introduces a few new features and improvements, and fixes a few bugs. A big Thank You to Arkain and Luka!
- The Rogue spells Shocking Grasp and Greater Shocking Grasp will now deal more damage when your character can perform a Sneak Attack on the target. The damage dice of these spells will be increased by your number of Sneak Attack damage dice (or half your Sneak Attack damage dice if the target is immune to Critical Hits and you have the Assassin specialisation). Also updated the in-game description of these spells.
- When Lokkad the Genie heals the party in Chapter 4 of Augury of Chaos, your party will no longer lose beneficial conditions.
- Added new script command options allowing the party to rest while keeping positive conditions such as Blessed or Hasted. See in the file Commands.mla: (apply) "Campfire resting to the character (keep positive effects)" and (apply) "Campfire resting to all members of the group led by (keep positive effects)".
- Added a "Custom (Keep Current Settings)" main difficulty setting when you launch a new game. Normally, when launching a new game, your difficulty settings are updated to reflect the option you selected in the Party Creation screen. However, with the "Custom" option selected, your settings will not be updated. In the Game Options screen, your main difficulty setting will be set to "Adventure Mode (Easy)", but this won't affect your custom settings (it may affect the activation of certain Steam / GOG achievements, though). Also added a note in the Help Entry for Difficulty saying that your difficulty settings are saved within each saved game, and a note about the "Custom" difficulty option of the Party Creation screen.
- Added to the Items file the missing spell scrolls Crocodile Bite, Greater Crocodile Bite, Scorpion Stinger, Greater Scorpion Stinger, Fly, Mass Fly, Fly Psionic, Wail of the Banshee, Mass Hideous Laughter, Mass Hideous Laughter (Rogue), Lesser Malison (Wizard), Lesser Malison (Cleric), Resilient Grease (Rogue), Creeping Doom, Constrictor Arms, Fungal Parasite, Nymph Beauty, Circle of Pain, Blink, Boulder Strike. Since they were missing as spell scrolls, the Crones in Augury of Chaos would deliver an "empty item" when you selected one of these spells as reward. Also corrected links to the Psychic Warrior class Help Entry in the spell scroll descriptions.
- The Samurai and Gladiator feats "Improved Adamantine Armour" and "Greater Adamantine Armour" will now increase the Damage Reduction of your adamantine armour by two and four points respectively, up from one and two points previously. Also corrected the Help Entry for the armour material "Adamantine". It grants Damage Reduction / adamantine, not DR / adamantine and magic.
- Improved the Help Entry for the feat "Improved Coup De Grace Weapon". Also added a link to the condition "Helpless" in the Help Entry for the "Coup de Grace" combat action. Also corrected an incorrect link in the Help Entry of the Paladin class.
- Corrected a dialogue text error with the Chapter 3 Giant Spiders in the module Augury of Chaos.
- Fixed a bug with Breath Weapons and Gaze Attacks producing a Sleep effect. They weren't checking for Sleep immunity on targets.
- Fixed a bug with the award of the Steam / GOG achievement "Sworn Enemy of the Archlich". This will now get activated when you complete the module Augury of Chaos, if you meet the requirements.
- Improved the description of the spell "Wind Wall" (all versions of it). Also improved the Help Entry for the Fog Cloak condition.
- Fixed a text display issue in the Feats & Abilities screen of the Creature Editor when there are character achievements with line skips.
- Improved the Help Entries for the Rogue Specialisation Fencer (Greater Weapon Finesse) and for the feat Superior Two-Weaopn Fighting.
Please don't hesitate to email me at enquiries@heroicfantasygames.com if you find any bugs and annoyances, so that I can fix the game quickly.
I'll post a new Kickstarter Update in the next few days at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1848628223/knights-of-the-chalice-2-revolutionise-old-school-crpgs/posts
Thank You So Much, Valiant Knights! Onwards To Victory! ^_^
Changed files in this update