24 October 2025 Build 20531539 Edited 24 October 2025 – 15:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
🍁 It's time to level up, collect powerful armor, and conquer new horizons! Let the golden leaves outside your window inspire you to new victories.

Good magic is nearby to support you on your way to your goal. ✨

Right now and until technical work on Monday:
🍁 Activation rate of taming
🍁 Server buff “Necromancer's Power”

On Saturday:
🍂 x2 drop
🍂 x3 varnish

On Sunday:
🍂 x3 experience
🍂 x3 varnish

Don't get distracted by trifles and catch the rates while they shine like the autumn sun! 🌞🍂

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 20531539
Windows Russian Depot 1342632
