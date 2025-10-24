🍁 It's time to level up, collect powerful armor, and conquer new horizons! Let the golden leaves outside your window inspire you to new victories.



Good magic is nearby to support you on your way to your goal. ✨



Right now and until technical work on Monday:

🍁 Activation rate of taming

🍁 Server buff “Necromancer's Power”



On Saturday:

🍂 x2 drop

🍂 x3 varnish



On Sunday:

🍂 x3 experience

🍂 x3 varnish



Don't get distracted by trifles and catch the rates while they shine like the autumn sun! 🌞🍂