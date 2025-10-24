🍁 It's time to level up, collect powerful armor, and conquer new horizons! Let the golden leaves outside your window inspire you to new victories.
Good magic is nearby to support you on your way to your goal. ✨
Right now and until technical work on Monday:
🍁 Activation rate of taming
🍁 Server buff “Necromancer's Power”
On Saturday:
🍂 x2 drop
🍂 x3 varnish
On Sunday:
🍂 x3 experience
🍂 x3 varnish
Don't get distracted by trifles and catch the rates while they shine like the autumn sun! 🌞🍂
Weekend multipliers
Update notes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 20531539
Windows Russian Depot 1342632
Changed depots in test branch