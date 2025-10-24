I’m excited to share that starting today we’re releasing a three-day, limited-time open playtest for the new Unpacking Mode! You all have shaped this game so much and I want to continue the practice to not ship a big feature without you having tested it!

What is Unpacking Mode? 📦

Instead of making all decisions yourself, you can play all levels by unpacking surprise boxes! Discover new items as you go, and decide what item fits into which corner the best!

The idea with this mode is to offer a different play-style, one that is perhaps more relaxing even because you're not choosing every item, but play the levels as small puzzles.

I think the new game mode is really fun and I can't wait to hear what you think!

How to join

Just start the game and find your beta invitation in the main menu 🥳

Or you can right-click on the game in your library -> preferences -> Betas and select the beta branch form the dropdown menu.

Feedback

We spent a lot of time refining this mode already, so now is the time to hear your thoughts! If you participated in the beta, consider leaving your thoughts in the post-play survey, and join the discussion on the Small Spaces Discord!

The beta playtest will run until Monday. Then we will work through all your feedback and release it in the coming month!

Thank you so, so much for your help! Having a community like this around my game is a dream come true! 💛

— Niklas