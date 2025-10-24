 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20531336 Edited 24 October 2025 – 19:32:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Detectives,

Thank you all for your support, suggestions, and feedback over the past few days! We’ve read every comment, and we will continue improving the game experience in upcoming updates. The changes in Version 1.0.1 are as follows:

  • Dialog in Story Mode can now be advanced using Enter or Left Mouse Click, giving players full control over the reading pace.

  • Added a “Clear Story Progress” option in Settings, allowing players to replay the entire story from the beginning.

  • Fixed an issue where certain achievements could not be unlocked properly.

  • Optimized UI details, such as adding a reminder in the Notes that Shift/Ctrl can be used to remove unused letters.

More improvements are on the way. Thank you again for your support, and please feel free to continue sharing your feedback with us!

- Amateur Studio

