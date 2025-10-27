Greetings, ladies, gentlemen, and any eldritch entities watching us from the void!



The upcoming second Content Update for Stygian: Outer Gods is close to finished, and to celebrate the coming of this year's spooky season and the annual Steam Scream Fest, you are cordially invited to be among the first to experience it through our Open Beta. This is your chance to explore new content, test improvements, and help shape the new update before its official release. Also, as part of the aforementioned Steam sale, the game is 20% off until November 3!



Should you heed our call and join the beta version of the update, you will be able to explore the eerie corridors of the Right Wing of the mysterious Brasko Mansion, get lost in its sprawling Gardens, and even venture once again to the frightful dimension known as the Other World. And you'd better stay on your toes - the new areas are haunted by undead denizens, and you may even encounter a Dimensional Shambler!







We encourage everyone to join the Open Beta and share as much feedback as possible. Your insights will be invaluable in helping us fine-tune the update and ensure the best possible experience for all players.



However, please note, that as the update is not completely finalized and is only in a beta state at the moment, it has not been translated to other languages besides English yet. Even if you select one of the other available languages for the game in the beta version, the new content will only show English texts.



You can continue playing from your current saves in the beta, but we strongly recommend making a back-up of your saves as there might be issues with continuing from saves made during the beta once the update goes live for everyone. You can do so by copying all the files from this location and putting them aside:



C:Users%username%AppDataLocalStygianSavedSaveGames



If you need help with doing so, or have any other questions, don't hesitate to reach out to us here on Steam or on the Stygian: Outer Gods Discord server.



To access the Open Beta branch, head to your Steam Library, right-click Stygian: Outer Gods, left-click Properties, left-click Betas and from the drop-down menu select the option "public_beta". Your Steam client will then download the Content Update.





Every bit of feedback helps us make Stygian: Outer Gods even better; so jump in, explore, experiment and let us know what you think of the new content and improvements to the game; be it in the comments here, in the Steam Discussions or the official Stygian: Outer Gods Discord server. And if you already like the game and want to support us in its growth and further development, please, consider leaving a positive review here on Steam.



Thank you, and may the Ancient Ones watch over you this Halloween season!

