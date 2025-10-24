Hi everyone!
Here goes another quick patch to fix some of the relevant issues with the current build.
Changelog:
· Flamethrower fire no longer sticks to player character
· Lowered final boss' max health by 15%
· Fixed level 4 boss bug where it would have more health than its max health.
· Fixed a set of level 10 stairs that could get the player stuck.
· Fixed level selection not showing rebound keys.
· Fixed/added several outdoor environment collisions.
· Fixed cutscenes starting at half speed the powerup is active.
· Fixed machinegun's empty clip sound being itn the wrong channel
· Fixed small mistake in level 9 dialogue.
· Possible fix for level 8 lever not working.
Thanks everyone, keep reporting!
Hotfix 3
