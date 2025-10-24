Hi everyone!

Here goes another quick patch to fix some of the relevant issues with the current build.







Changelog:



· Flamethrower fire no longer sticks to player character

· Lowered final boss' max health by 15%

· Fixed level 4 boss bug where it would have more health than its max health.

· Fixed a set of level 10 stairs that could get the player stuck.

· Fixed level selection not showing rebound keys.

· Fixed/added several outdoor environment collisions.

· Fixed cutscenes starting at half speed the powerup is active.

· Fixed machinegun's empty clip sound being itn the wrong channel

· Fixed small mistake in level 9 dialogue.

· Possible fix for level 8 lever not working.





Thanks everyone, keep reporting!