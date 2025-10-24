 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20531177 Edited 24 October 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone!
Here goes another quick patch to fix some of the relevant issues with the current build.



Changelog:

· Flamethrower fire no longer sticks to player character
· Lowered final boss' max health by 15%
· Fixed level 4 boss bug where it would have more health than its max health.
· Fixed a set of level 10 stairs that could get the player stuck.
· Fixed level selection not showing rebound keys.
· Fixed/added several outdoor environment collisions.
· Fixed cutscenes starting at half speed the powerup is active.
· Fixed machinegun's empty clip sound being itn the wrong channel
· Fixed small mistake in level 9 dialogue.
· Possible fix for level 8 lever not working.


Thanks everyone, keep reporting!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2195911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link