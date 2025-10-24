A Huge Thank You to Everyone Who Played — and to Everyone About to Join Us 🧡

Your feedback, bug reports, and kind words help us grow AGRONOM every single day.

If you haven’t yet shared your thoughts — we’d love to hear them! You can leave feedback through our feedback form or join our Discord community, where players and devs talk, players help each other, and share discoveries from Mars 🌱

Take your time with this update — explore, build, and automate.

The more you play, the better you’ll understand how AGRONOM works — and the more detailed and helpful your feedback will be for us 🚜

Here’s what’s new in this update:

🔶 Exploration & Jumps

You can now freely explore the map and jump across Mars’ rugged terrain!

As you explore, you’ll discover schemas of resources and buildings that unlock new crafting and construction possibilities.

🔶 Interfaces are actively being updated!

🔸 We are updating new interfaces in line with our new style, making them more interesting and convenient. A cleaner, clearer Automation UI for crafting machines and growth modules, plus fresh environment data icons.

🔸 Our helper robots now have a brand-new, beautiful UI — we’re excited to hear what you think! Improved pathfinding and construction logic, corrected building foundation heights.

🔸 Planting and harvesting are easier now. Just pull once and the entire bed is ready. No more clicking every single slot!

🔸 Also updated UI for inventory, containers, exiting the game, and much more.

🔶 Orders at the Cargo Station fixed

The Orders UI no longer covers half the screen, and items already in the cities now count toward order requirements. We have also added new Orders based on new production schemes, which you can find on the map.

🔶 Other Improvements

🔸 First-person collider fixed: no more peeking into walls — your wall-x-ray magic ends today 😄

🔸 Greenhouse screens updated — enjoy new, prettier views inside the greenhouse.

🔸 Many quests now correctly recognize resources you’ve already crafted — no need to remake what’s already in your storage.

🔸 Map polish: filled rock and terrain gaps and tightened outer boundaries.

🔸 General stability, performance, and UI fixes.

🔸 New texts localized.



Since it is now possible to jump and climb to the most interesting places, we ask you not to leave robots in places from which they cannot return to base. Otherwise, they may receive a task and not be able to access it. Or they may run out of power and have to wait in line to recharge.

Please note that old saves may not be compatible with this new version!

📸 Screenshot Contest — Live on Discord!

With exploration and jumps live, it’s the perfect time to show off your view of Mars.

Join our Discord, click U to hide the UI and post your best shots in #your-screenshots — we’ll feature our favorites soon 🚀

Thank you again for your time, creativity, and passion.

See you on Mars — and don’t forget to jump! 🌕✨

AGRONOM's Team