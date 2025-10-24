The Lorry can now get damaged from collisions and its boiler can now over-pressure/explode.
I've implemented the first basics for the Competitor and with that more Deliveries difficulties can be unlocked.
This patch also features some important bugfixes.
EARLY ACCESS 0.9.0.5
Fixed crash when the Boiler explodes.
All Delivery difficulty levels are now unlockable, except for custom. However: here are still some missing things in the later levels. Such as new monsters and obstacles.
Added new parameters to Delivery difficulty levels and updated the difficulty progress.
Difficulty select menu will now default to the main selection screen instead of the Custom difficulty, when it is unlocked.
Competitor now spawns in the Town, grabbing at players from underground. Don't get caught!
New Competitor animations.
Demon now turns and flies smoothly.
Improved existing Demon animations.
New Demon animations for catching players.
Added timer to ensure Demon drops player after 30 seconds.
Demon now drops player on delivery end, so it doesn't mess up player movement.
Lorry boiler now has a safety valve with effects.
Lorry boiler can now explode when overpressured for too long.
Added crashing sounds for bumping the Lorry into things.
Lorry can now break down due to collisions when playing higher difficulties. Repairs can be done with the wrench.
Wrench now spawns in the Lorry.
Minor bugfixes.
