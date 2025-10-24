 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20531145
The Lorry can now get damaged from collisions and its boiler can now over-pressure/explode.

I've implemented the first basics for the Competitor and with that more Deliveries difficulties can be unlocked.

This patch also features some important bugfixes.

EARLY ACCESS 0.9.0.5

  • Fixed crash when the Boiler explodes.

  • All Delivery difficulty levels are now unlockable, except for custom. However: here are still some missing things in the later levels. Such as new monsters and obstacles.

  • Added new parameters to Delivery difficulty levels and updated the difficulty progress.

  • Difficulty select menu will now default to the main selection screen instead of the Custom difficulty, when it is unlocked.

  • Competitor now spawns in the Town, grabbing at players from underground. Don't get caught!

  • New Competitor animations.

  • Demon now turns and flies smoothly.

  • Improved existing Demon animations.

  • New Demon animations for catching players.

  • Added timer to ensure Demon drops player after 30 seconds.

  • Demon now drops player on delivery end, so it doesn't mess up player movement.

  • Lorry boiler now has a safety valve with effects.

  • Lorry boiler can now explode when overpressured for too long.

  • Added crashing sounds for bumping the Lorry into things.

  • Lorry can now break down due to collisions when playing higher difficulties. Repairs can be done with the wrench.

  • Wrench now spawns in the Lorry.

  • Minor bugfixes.

