Greetings! A major update for The Infernal Abyss has been released, adding long-awaited features, fixes, and changes aimed at enhancing your experience.

Key Changes:

New Character Models: The models for Veta and Steve have been fully reworked and now appear more detailed.

Veta's Voice Acting: Veta finally has official voice acting, adding more atmosphere to the game.

Bug Fixes: A number of errors that hindered gameplay have been eliminated.

New Pointer: At the beginning of the game, in the scene with the 3D TV, a visual pointer has been added for the tape for your convenience.

Updated Cutscenes: Some story cutscenes have been improved.

Updated Credits: Information about the voice actors has been added to the final credits.

Gameplay and Atmosphere:

Reworked Sound: The music in the initial scenes (Main Menu, Character Selection, Alexander's Storage, Chapter Selection) now plays more quietly, with a smoother fade-in. This allows for a gradual immersion into the atmosphere without startling the player.

Visual Effects: To better reflect the emotional state of the main character, Nick, the students at the school are now black and white.

This update is designed to make your immersion into the game's grim world even more poignant. We thank you for your support and feedback, which help us improve the game!