Hey Deathliverers!

First off, a HUGE THANKS for all your feedback on the game, and to the streamers for their streams and YouTube videos—it really means a lot to us!

We've taken note of all the feedback we've received, and given the game's reception, we should be able to bring you some new content fairly quickly (we hope)!

Please don't hesitate to leave us reviews on the Steam page, it helps us a lot!

Today, we're releasing a small patch to improve balance and quality of life. Here is the list:

Monsters:

The ghoul's running speed has been slightly reduced.,

Items:

Chorizo, bananas, pizza rollers, balls, and apples can be thrown at enemies to stun them. This does not destroy the item.,

Chorizo and bananas no longer destroy themselves when hitting an enemy.,

UI:

A message is displayed when the day is over and it is midnight.,

A message is displayed at the start of the day to show what day it is.,

Bugs:

It was possible to soft lock in a bush next to the H24, but this is no longer the case.

When you are outside after midnight, going spec mode will now show you correctly your character.

Have a great weekend, and don't forget to order some pizza (especially if it's foggy!).