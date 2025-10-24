Based on community feedback, there are a few changes to graphics settings, in the ‘Options’ menu:

Added settings: Display Mode Window border thickness. Window reflection intensity. Window transparency. Skybox brightness.

Anit-Aliasing (toggleable).

Added option to customise the keys for: Toggling the pause menu. Switching between Fullscreen and Windowed. Alt+Enter is now also a default combination.

Fixed issue with input mappings not always saving correctly

As always, use the Steam Discussion page to report any other issues or request features!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2578670/discussions/