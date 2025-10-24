Based on community feedback, there are a few changes to graphics settings, in the ‘Options’ menu:
Added settings:
Display Mode
Window border thickness.
Window reflection intensity.
Window transparency.
Skybox brightness.
Anit-Aliasing (toggleable).
Added option to customise the keys for:
Toggling the pause menu.
Switching between Fullscreen and Windowed.
Alt+Enter is now also a default combination.
Fixed issue with input mappings not always saving correctly
As always, use the Steam Discussion page to report any other issues or request features!
Changed files in this update