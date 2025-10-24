 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Football Manager 26 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 October 2025 Build 20530930 Edited 24 October 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on community feedback, there are a few changes to graphics settings, in the ‘Options’ menu:

  • Added settings:

    • Display Mode

    • Window border thickness.

    • Window reflection intensity.

    • Window transparency.

    • Skybox brightness.

  • Anit-Aliasing (toggleable).

  • Added option to customise the keys for:

    • Toggling the pause menu.

    • Switching between Fullscreen and Windowed.

      • Alt+Enter is now also a default combination.

  • Fixed issue with input mappings not always saving correctly

As always, use the Steam Discussion page to report any other issues or request features!

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2578670/discussions/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2578671
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitGerman Depot 2578672
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitFrench Depot 2578673
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitSpanish - Spain Depot 2578674
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 2578675
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitKorean Depot 2578676
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitPortuguese - Brazil Depot 2578677
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 2578678
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitTraditional Chinese Depot 2578679
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link