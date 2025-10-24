This update brings a rewritten multiplayer lobby system and few gameplay tweaks.
- Multiplayer lobby with support for public & private servers
- Multiplayer server area selection
- Hit force score multiplier increased slightly(harder hits add more multiplier to combos)
Update 1.1.0.32 - Multiplayer rework
Update notes via Steam Community
