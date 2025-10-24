 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20530824 Edited 24 October 2025 – 14:59:26 UTC by Wendy Share
This update brings a rewritten multiplayer lobby system and few gameplay tweaks.
- Multiplayer lobby with support for public & private servers
- Multiplayer server area selection
- Hit force score multiplier increased slightly(harder hits add more multiplier to combos)

