Enemies[Developer comment: Some of Algernon’s attacks are currently not as threatening as we would like and some goes as far as being a little anti-climatic. We are putting some more fuel into his attacks and we are putting some extra love in the grab]
- Algernon’s base damage increased: 25 → 30
- Algernon’s armour penetration increased: 0 → 10
- Algernon’s grab damage increased: 100% → 200% of base damage ( 25 -> 60 damage )
- Algernon’s now breaks the players shield on grab
Levels
- There’s a new secret hidden away somewhere in Saltport… Will you find it?
Sound
- New Combat Music Track: New Effigy
- New Calm Music Track: Anxious
Accessibility
- Player camera is now by default a lot more zoomed out
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some item descriptions
