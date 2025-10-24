 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20530724 Edited 24 October 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Enemies

[Developer comment: Some of Algernon’s attacks are currently not as threatening as we would like and some goes as far as being a little anti-climatic. We are putting some more fuel into his attacks and we are putting some extra love in the grab]
  • Algernon’s base damage increased: 25 → 30
  • Algernon’s armour penetration increased: 0 → 10
  • Algernon’s grab damage increased: 100% → 200% of base damage ( 25 -> 60 damage )
  • Algernon’s now breaks the players shield on grab


Levels

  • There’s a new secret hidden away somewhere in Saltport… Will you find it?


Sound

  • New Combat Music Track: New Effigy
  • New Calm Music Track: Anxious


Accessibility

  • Player camera is now by default a lot more zoomed out


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some item descriptions

Changed files in this update

Depot 3335631
  • Loading history…
