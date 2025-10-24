Engines finally have sound! 🔊 Gear shifts, roaring acceleration, and new visual feedback make building and racing feel way more alive than before. I’m super excited for you to hear it.
In the last few weeks I generally focused a lot on game feel. This update brings a cleaner UI, smoother respawns, and better stats to chase those stars. Every step brings the game closer to launch, and I couldn’t do this without your support.
I can finally share the big news: Supersonic Bridge Racing is planned to release in March 2026! 🏁💜
Features
Big Audio Update
Added engine sounds for Builder and Racer 🔊
Added UI sound effects
Volume sliders for engine and menu sounds 🎚️
UI Improvements
Cleaner Multiplayer UI
Checkpoint indicator always visible
Removed speedometer + player indicators for less distraction
Stats UI upgrade 📊
Level stats and campaign progress
Shows your next unlockable reward 🎁
Gameplay Tweaks
Local Multiplayer: restart a round anytime ⏱️
Singleplayer: faster respawns ⚡ + correct countdown sound
Fixes
Audio volume returns correctly after pausing 🎧
Better performance in Racer mode 🏁 (disabled unused cameras)
Correct checkpoint after Builder restart in Local Multiplayer
Look-back now bound to Right Stick press (👀🔁)
