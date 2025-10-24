 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20530665 Edited 24 October 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Engines finally have sound! 🔊 Gear shifts, roaring acceleration, and new visual feedback make building and racing feel way more alive than before. I’m super excited for you to hear it.

In the last few weeks I generally focused a lot on game feel. This update brings a cleaner UI, smoother respawns, and better stats to chase those stars. Every step brings the game closer to launch, and I couldn’t do this without your support.

I can finally share the big news: Supersonic Bridge Racing is planned to release in March 2026! 🏁💜

Features

  • Big Audio Update

    • Added engine sounds for Builder and Racer 🔊

    • Added UI sound effects

    • Volume sliders for engine and menu sounds 🎚️

  • UI Improvements

    • Cleaner Multiplayer UI

      • Checkpoint indicator always visible

      • Removed speedometer + player indicators for less distraction

    • Stats UI upgrade 📊

      • Level stats and campaign progress

      • Shows your next unlockable reward 🎁

  • Gameplay Tweaks

    • Local Multiplayer: restart a round anytime ⏱️

    • Singleplayer: faster respawns ⚡ + correct countdown sound

Fixes

  • Audio volume returns correctly after pausing 🎧

  • Better performance in Racer mode 🏁 (disabled unused cameras)

  • Correct checkpoint after Builder restart in Local Multiplayer

  • Look-back now bound to Right Stick press (👀🔁)

Changed files in this update

