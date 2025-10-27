Hello all governors!

We’ve just fielded another update for you! Thanks to your input and feedback, we’re bringing some highly requested UI tools and improvements to give you better overview and control while running your city, along with other fixes and quality-of-life improvements.



We’re also working on bigger changes in the background, but we know how important it’s been for many of you to navigate more easily, we also want to make sure regular fixes and improvements keep coming your way, based on your feedback.

New Infoview



The highlight of this update is a new Infoview feature that helps you navigate your cities more easily - especially useful as they grow larger. The infoview is available in the bottom right part of the HUD and allows you to toggle between different filters to more easily find certain building types, filter services based on city needs, and show various service coverage layers.



For example, if you want to see the water coverage in your city, you’ll be able to view all water production or distribution buildings highlighted. In addition, any buildings that require water to function will also show up indicating if their needs are being met.

Or you might need to find a specific type of building, such as all your technicians’ houses. By choosing this filter, it will highlight all technicians buildings around your city, making them easy to find.



We hope you find this new tool useful, and we look forward to continuing our work on Kaiserpunk. There are more fixes and improvements in this update, and you can see the full changelog below.



GeForce NOW

Good news for those interested in GeForce NOW - we’re finally managed to look into enabling it to support Steam's Cloud Play feature. So, for those who prefer to stream Kaiserpunk that way, you’re able to do so. Thanks to those of you who raised this, it’s because of you we decided to look into it.

- Overseer over and out

Full changelog - 1.01.016