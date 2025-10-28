Hotfix 2 Status - Server and Stability Update - Tue 27th October

We’re pleased to confirm that Hotfix 2 for Update 18 is now live across all platforms.

This update contains the fix for the crashing issues that have affected Hell Let Loose since the release of Update 18. The fix makes both the client and server more robust against assets with incorrect LOD materials that could previously cause the physics engine to crash. As a result, both servers and clients will now be much more stable than before.

We want to thank everyone who shared crash reports, feedback, and support during our investigation and testing over the past few weeks. Your patience and cooperation have been invaluable in helping us deliver this fix.

Alongside the release of Hotfix 2, the team continues to monitor live performance and community feedback closely. We will share further updates in the coming weeks, including our plans for Update 19 and beyond.

We’re committed to ensuring Hell Let Loose delivers the most stable and enjoyable experience possible, and we couldn’t have done this without your ongoing support.

Thank you,

The Hell Let Loose Team