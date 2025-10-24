Known issues

- Some audio is currently disabled due to problems with an add-on



Added

- Logs button to main menu, this opens the logs folder

- Race horse pin (similar to breeidng pin) in horse detail, hides non-racing horses to own table in stables



Improved

- Changed labels of large and mammoth world, that they are unstable

- The potential and ability stars are now of different opacity, to indicate how reliable the potential and ability is that you see. The clearer it is the better you see them.

- In visual breeding, if you use a sire, when there is a succesful breeding, keep the sire selected if possible (there are mares)



Fixed

- Fixed grade column sorting where DG1 was incorrectly sorted before G1 (now sorts properly: G1, G2, G3, DG1, DG2, DG3, Not Graded)

- Making leaving races a bit safer

- Made CPU race registering a bit safer, was in rare cases causing crashes