24 October 2025 Build 20530554 Edited 24 October 2025 – 17:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* Added: show how many artifact parts were collected, only applied after escaping the asteroid with it.

* Added: basic size, minerals and density progression when traveling to next asteroid.

* Added: enemies have some basic threat progression when traveling to next asteroid.

* Changed: now drone factory is spawned close to the stargate and only after first asteroid.

* Changed: some internal optimizations for vision/fog.

* Changed: changed back to do small damage with unstable mining now there is an easy way to recover hp from debris.

* Fixed: highlight and show error on mineral costs, again xD.

* Fixed: Anomaly portal can absorb minerals (is absorbing blueprints as well... should it?).

Changed files in this update

