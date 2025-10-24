Patchnote #57 for Dark Hours (v1.0.23103) - 24/10/2025
Monster
- Voltaic Wraith Explosion attack Fix: Fixed a bug where the mirror shield did not properly protect players from the explosive attack.
Gameplay
- Flare VFX Fix: Fixed a bug where the flare VFX was not playing correctly.
Achievements
- Mafia Achievement Fix: Fixed a bug where reputation-related achievements were triggered when simply opening the reputation page.
LD
- Spawn Items Fix: Fixed several spawn points where items could appear through surfaces.
- Different Loots Fix: Fixed a bug where certain loot types did not have enough variation.
General
- PvP UI Mod: Improved the score display, each team now has its own color for better readability.
- PvP Disclaimer: Added a message indicating that at least 4 players are required to start a PvP match.
- Credits Update: Updated the list of people in the game credits.
- Anti-Aliasing Option NEW: Added a new anti-aliasing option.
