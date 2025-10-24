 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20530534
Update notes via Steam Community

Patchnote #57 for Dark Hours (v1.0.23103) - 24/10/2025

Monster

  • Voltaic Wraith Explosion attack Fix: Fixed a bug where the mirror shield did not properly protect players from the explosive attack.

Gameplay

  • Flare VFX Fix: Fixed a bug where the flare VFX was not playing correctly.

Achievements

  • Mafia Achievement Fix: Fixed a bug where reputation-related achievements were triggered when simply opening the reputation page.

LD

  • Spawn Items Fix: Fixed several spawn points where items could appear through surfaces.
  • Different Loots Fix: Fixed a bug where certain loot types did not have enough variation.

General

  • PvP UI Mod: Improved the score display, each team now has its own color for better readability.
  • PvP Disclaimer: Added a message indicating that at least 4 players are required to start a PvP match.
  • Credits Update: Updated the list of people in the game credits.
  • Anti-Aliasing Option NEW: Added a new anti-aliasing option.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2208571
