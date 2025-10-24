 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20530529
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Add confirm dialogue when you try to start a new game, while already having a saved game

  • Add line formation command, drag and drop, and your soldiers will form into a line between those two points

  • Add line formation visual display

