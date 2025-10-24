🎉 Major Update: No More Searching for the 4th Player!

🎉 You can now enjoy okey.gg all by yourself!



Brand-new AI players are here to accompany you in both single-player and multiplayer lobbies. Even those with no friends at all can now play okey with peace of mind!

🧠 The new AI makes smart, strategic decisions and provides a balanced gameplay experience that feels natural. Whether you’re practicing or filling up empty seats — the fun never stops.

🧩 What’s new in this update: