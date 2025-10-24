 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Fellowship Marvel Rivals The Outer Worlds 2 Escape From Duckov
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20530510 Edited 24 October 2025 – 20:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 Major Update: No More Searching for the 4th Player!

🎉 You can now enjoy okey.gg all by yourself!

Brand-new AI players are here to accompany you in both single-player and multiplayer lobbies. Even those with no friends at all can now play okey with peace of mind!

🧠 The new AI makes smart, strategic decisions and provides a balanced gameplay experience that feels natural. Whether you’re practicing or filling up empty seats — the fun never stops.

🧩 What’s new in this update:

  • Completely revamped AI system

  • Endless fun in single-player mode

  • Add AI players to multiplayer lobbies

  • Performance improvements and various bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3349962
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3349963
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3349964
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link