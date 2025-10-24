 Skip to content
Major 24 October 2025 Build 20530446 Edited 24 October 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As you can imagine by the name of the update, the game now features workshop integration allowing you to create and share skins for most of the elements in the game. Here is what you can create:

  • Dice skins

  • Merchant Skins

  • Board Skins

  • Background Skins

  • Custom Notification Sounds

This update celebrates the 1st anniversary of the game (which is the 5th of November but I won't be able to be active on those dates). The game will have a 30% discount from the 5th to the 12th of November!

You can create, explore, and manage your mods from the new "MODS" menu in the settings menu.

I am all ears for suggestions and feedback.

This is all for now, thanks for playing my game!

Changed files in this update

