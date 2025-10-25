- Fixed fear auras, so e.g. Magnificent Cannons now do something.
- The Nomad Caravan now has an appropriate mass.
- You can now configure a custom windowed resolution by editing Data/Settings.json in the game install folder.
- Fixed Steam Rich Presence.
Version 1.1.3
