25 October 2025 Build 20530400 Edited 25 October 2025 – 09:52:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed fear auras, so e.g. Magnificent Cannons now do something.
  • The Nomad Caravan now has an appropriate mass.
  • You can now configure a custom windowed resolution by editing Data/Settings.json in the game install folder.
  • Fixed Steam Rich Presence.

