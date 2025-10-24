 Skip to content
24 October 2025 Build 20530386 Edited 24 October 2025 – 14:59:48 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • A sporadic bug in co-op mode where the invited player couldn’t collect dispatched orders.

  • A bug where tutorial money was transferred to the real business account.

  • A bug where the shift start time persisted from the previous shift even after changing it.

  • A bug where the tutorial wouldn’t progress after refilling ketchup, even when done a second time or more.

  • Increased customer wait times in some levels of certain points of sale.

  • General improvements, and more to come. We’re listening.

