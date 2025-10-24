A sporadic bug in co-op mode where the invited player couldn’t collect dispatched orders.
A bug where tutorial money was transferred to the real business account.
A bug where the shift start time persisted from the previous shift even after changing it.
A bug where the tutorial wouldn’t progress after refilling ketchup, even when done a second time or more.
Increased customer wait times in some levels of certain points of sale.
General improvements, and more to come. We’re listening.
Hotfix 1.0.1
