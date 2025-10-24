Well, after many years in development, we're finally here. The game is complete, features like achievements are set, and the polishing is done. Of course I will continue to be on-hand for bugfixing, my supporters will keep funding more illustrations, and I can always be convinced to tweak something with a good enough argument, but this is the complete stage I have been working toward for years.

New players: Feel free to dive in and enjoy! There are going to be a variety of celebrations of the game over the coming time, but I'll be trying to mark spoilers clearly.

Old players: Thank you for following the game so long! This launch might be a fun time to boot up the game again, especially if you haven't seen all of the recent additions and QoL changes. If you are one of the people who don't review Early Access games on principle, I'd gladly take your review now!

From this point on, I will be shifting my update patterns slightly, putting out larger art updates less often. These should continue until all the scenes are illustrated, at least, and I'll bundle any fixes or tweaks in with these updates.

I won't be blasting you with too many announcements, so if you're interested in my work, please feel free to follow me in various places:

One of the most effective ways is to follow my developer page here on Steam. You will get rare emails when I release something new, but otherwise not get too many messages.

We have a lively community on Discord whether you want game advice or memes.

I post updates on my blog, which will hopefully be more durable than other platforms that could disappear.

If you want to support the game on other platforms, you can vote for it here on GOG.

I sometimes use social media like Twitter, though not very well. =P

Of course I'm grateful to my supporters on Patreon and SubscribeStar, but I think everyone knows about those by now.

It has been an honor and a pleasure to bring such a massive and complex RPG to completion. I will absolutely be creating more in the future, though I need a palette cleanser with a fun little side project like Don't Save the Princess. Thank you for your interest in TLS, and I'll see you in the next one!